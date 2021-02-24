Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Stock Price Up 14.9%

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) were up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.58 and last traded at $34.16. Approximately 235,615 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 127,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNTE. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director James B. Tananbaum bought 1,000,000 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,071,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,279,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,469,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,367,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,833,000.

About Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

