Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 455,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,616,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

KTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

