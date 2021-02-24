Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.97.

Get Kip McGrath Education Centres alerts:

About Kip McGrath Education Centres

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides supplementary English and maths education services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It sells franchises and offers services to franchisees in the education field. The company also provides tutorial assistance in English and maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.