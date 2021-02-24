KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 65,434 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $1,213,146.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,371 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $25,596.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 559,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,484 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KREF traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

