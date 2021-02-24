KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.00 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.97 or 0.00009961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.00 million and $1.99 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.95 or 0.00508922 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00068065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00083377 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00058872 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.59 or 0.00488147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00073830 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.