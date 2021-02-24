Klever (KLV) Reaches Market Cap of $63.78 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Klever has a market cap of $63.78 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klever has traded up 69.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.37 or 0.00511056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00067771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00081982 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.05 or 0.00482066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00073691 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,960,013,392 tokens. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klever Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.