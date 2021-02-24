Klingman & Associates LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,071,879. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.