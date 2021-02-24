Klingman & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 62,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 67,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.87. The company had a trading volume of 119,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,104. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

