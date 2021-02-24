Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $54.22. 421,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,929,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

