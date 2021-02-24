Klingman & Associates LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $15.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,086.80. 33,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,596. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,929.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,709.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

