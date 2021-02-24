Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,999 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Knowles worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,066.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,272,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,657,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,503,000 after buying an additional 668,634 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 767,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,140,000 after buying an additional 321,033 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth about $3,430,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 236.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 149,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 104,950 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,546.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,867 shares of company stock worth $342,040. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

