Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Cap of $166.23 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $166.23 million and approximately $18.39 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.83 or 0.00261771 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00105922 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00056587 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001332 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000618 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,431,116 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.