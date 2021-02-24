Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Announces Earnings Results

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-4.25 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.00-4.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.70. 7,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,067. Koppers has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66.

Get Koppers alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.