Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 12%

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) rose 12% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 16,598,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 7,994,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

KOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,612,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 873,950 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 129,521 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,331,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,422,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 447,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

