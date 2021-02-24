Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Up 55%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) rose 55% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $18.44. Approximately 10,298,791 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 4,246,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

In other Koss news, major shareholder Nancy Koss 2012 Trust, Dated 1 sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $2,963,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 832,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,258,731.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 271,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,601 shares of company stock worth $18,559,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.08% of Koss at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

