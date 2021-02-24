Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Sells $305,100.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $35,465.10.

On Monday, December 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $131,150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.06. 841,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,684. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Noble Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

