Kryll Reaches Market Cap of $8.76 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Kryll has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a market cap of $8.76 million and $102,536.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00058221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.00766538 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00034734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00038775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00060913 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.03 or 0.04732711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Kryll Profile

KRL is a token. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,070,443 tokens. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

