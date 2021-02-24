Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.69

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.69 and last traded at $80.69, with a volume of 1485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.56.

KRYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 36.8% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 185,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 103.3% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

