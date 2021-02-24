KuCoin Token Market Capitalization Tops $429.69 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $429.69 million and $39.52 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.36 or 0.00010766 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 114.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00058276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.59 or 0.00766004 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00035073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00038542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00060995 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.37 or 0.04712121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KCS is a token. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

