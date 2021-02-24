Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price Down 12.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) dropped 12.5% during trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $43.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kura Oncology traded as low as $27.76 and last traded at $29.15. Approximately 3,096,505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 675,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.36.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.