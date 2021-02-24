Kusama (KSM) Market Cap Achieves $2.05 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and $330.97 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $241.77 or 0.00487249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.78 or 0.00511457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00067976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00082064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00059222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00073767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00028450 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

