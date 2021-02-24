L Brands (NYSE:LB) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.65. 4,831,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810,988. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $52.75.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.