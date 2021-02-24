L Brands (NYSE:LB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. L Brands also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.45 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on L Brands from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised L Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Shares of LB stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,757,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,469. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $52.75.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

