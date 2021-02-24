L1 Long Short Fund Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:LSF)

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 28th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.07.

In related news, insider Raphael Lamm purchased 3,383,120 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,304,156.08 ($5,217,254.34).

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

