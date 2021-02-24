La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.80. 250,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,525,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $158.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,070.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 118,853 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.