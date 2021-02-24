La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.80. 250,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,525,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $158.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.84.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.
