La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director James P. Hackett Acquires 260 Shares

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director James P. Hackett acquired 260 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.27 per share, for a total transaction of $10,470.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $20,940.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LZB stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. 568,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,307. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 57,373.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 463,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 539.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 814,871 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,508,000 after purchasing an additional 460,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.