La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Trading 5.2% Higher

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $41.66. 569,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 475,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 539.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 814,871 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 57,373.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 463,006 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,508,000 after acquiring an additional 460,804 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,155,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 69.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after acquiring an additional 244,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

