Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 86,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after acquiring an additional 112,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

NYSE LH traded down $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.83. 18,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,601. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $252.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.