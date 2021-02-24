Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$32.00 to C$33.00. The company traded as high as C$37.57 and last traded at C$37.57, with a volume of 15551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.87.

LIF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.15. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 31.96%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

