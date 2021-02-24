Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Trading 7.1% Higher

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.69. 1,324,854 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,073,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $609,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,876,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 288,629 shares of company stock worth $2,948,790 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 15,419 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

