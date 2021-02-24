LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Trading Up 6.5%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $2.94. 2,310,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,299,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $144.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $35.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that LAIX Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAIX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of LAIX as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

LAIX Company Profile (NYSE:LAIX)

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

