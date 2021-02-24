Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.45

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 30219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market cap of $828.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.