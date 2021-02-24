Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.70

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.70 and traded as high as $32.27. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 482,673 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on LAKE. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $256.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.03.
In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $287,078.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,135.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 8,652.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 222,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after buying an additional 169,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 147,686 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAKE)
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.
