Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.70

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.70 and traded as high as $32.27. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 482,673 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAKE. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $256.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.03.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $41.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 18.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $287,078.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,135.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 8,652.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 222,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after buying an additional 169,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 147,686 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

