Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Trading Up 6.5%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.35 and last traded at $34.09. Approximately 259,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 432,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAKE shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The stock has a market cap of $273.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.61. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $41.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $287,078.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,135.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth $144,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 147,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

