Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) was up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $597.87 and last traded at $596.90. Approximately 1,511,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,629,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $562.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $542.30 and a 200-day moving average of $430.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Lam Research by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

