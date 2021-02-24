Lambda Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.73 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Lambda coin can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lambda has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $36.73 million and $11.37 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056449 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.81 or 0.00734712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00038699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Lambda Profile

LAMB is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,345,885,766 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

