Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Shares Up 6.1%

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) shares rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.16. Approximately 172,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 55,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

LMRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.29 million, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

