Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Trading 6.2% Higher

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $31.45. Approximately 178,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 178,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 2.66.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.80 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $798,760.88. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $548,368.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,374 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,486. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after buying an additional 30,069 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

