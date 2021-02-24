Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.73

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.73 and traded as high as $5.47. Lantronix shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 418,940 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.22 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.00.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 140,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 92.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 28,566 shares during the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

