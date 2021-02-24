Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Down 5.2%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.85 and last traded at $34.99. Approximately 998,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 490,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

LPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $420.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 408,752 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,111.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 184,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 106,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 116,037 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.