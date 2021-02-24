LaserBond Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:LBL)

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32.

LaserBond Limited, a surface engineering company, engages in the development and application of materials, technologies, and methodologies to enhance operating performance and wear life of capital-intensive machinery components. The company provides drilling tools; and laser cladding, thermal spray, welding, machining, heat treatment, metallurgy laboratory, surface coating, and remanufacturing services.

