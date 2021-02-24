LaserBond Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:LBL)

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 7th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32.
LaserBond Company Profile
Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for LaserBond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LaserBond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.