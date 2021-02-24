Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.22, but opened at C$0.18. Latin Metals shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.30 million and a P/E ratio of -9.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

About Latin Metals (CVE:LMS)

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. It explores for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines and Ana Maria project situated in Salta Province; the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province; and El Quemado project consisting of 7,959 hectares in 19 claims located in Salta Province.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Latin Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.