Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) were up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.46 and last traded at $49.36. Approximately 971,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 999,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,653,145.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,865.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $31,147.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,308.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,467 shares of company stock worth $1,787,404. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 251.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

