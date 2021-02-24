Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Shares Up 5.6%

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.49. 113,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 163,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 4,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lazydays by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

