Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires 2,799 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,192,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 526,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 23,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. 1,924,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,360,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.