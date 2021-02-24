Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 335,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 168,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. 70,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,131. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

