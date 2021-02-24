Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 12,840 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 414,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 41,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 24,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 26,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 22,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,929,934. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.