Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 2,325 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,374,000 after buying an additional 74,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,662,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,840,000 after buying an additional 746,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $883,338,000 after buying an additional 140,598 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.04. The company had a trading volume of 179,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,039. The company has a market capitalization of $160.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $120.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

