Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,188 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $68,997,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 98.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,074,000 after acquiring an additional 813,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,308,634 shares of company stock valued at $128,509,253. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.57. 245,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.