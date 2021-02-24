Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 992,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201,268 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.83% of CoreCivic worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 25.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,743,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570,933 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 61.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 781,694 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 39.0% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,836,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 515,439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 130.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 484,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 618.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 314,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 270,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,184. The company has a market cap of $917.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

